The Rondo: Assessing Inter Miami's shrewd moves, Evander's impact in Cincinnati and whether Wilfried Zaha can carry Charlotte

GOAL US writers discuss the most significant moves in MLS's transfer window, and who is due for a high-profile switch

And so another MLS transfer window crawled to a close. In truth, it wasn't the dynamic last few days. Most clubs got their big swings sorted early, with Evander, Lucho Acosta, Miguel Almiron, Emmanuel Latte Lath and others all pretty much in place by the end of January.

This week has been a question oif tweaking - shrewd additions here and there. Minnesota United have every right to feel good about bringing in Julian Gressel, for example, but is he a needle-mover? That's up for debate.

Charlotte FC did well beyond the headline Wilfried Zaha move. Miami may have been unable to bring in Neymar, but they were shrewd elsewhere, and cleared some valuable cap space for the summer. Atlanta went big, though it's yet to pan out yet. And then, there are all of the smaller deals that could have an impact: Noel Buck, Daniel Gazdag, Jack McGlynn, et al. They could be sneaky additions - or subtractions - that result in a large impact.

So, even if Neymar is now playing for Santos, and we are no closer to knowing which MLS club Kevin De Bruyne may join, there's a lot to discuss. GOAL US writers break it all down in an MLS transfer edition of...The Rondo.