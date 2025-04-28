The Rondo: Assessing Champions League semis, why PSG could win it all, significance of Liverpool's Premier League title for Arne Slot

GOAL US writers make Champions League predictions, debate the magnitude of Liverpool's title win and who could rise next season

Liverpool won the Premier League, just in case you haven't heard from their fans yet. It's an admirable achievement from the Reds, who made the hardest league in the world look remarkably easy over the course of the season, wrapping up their second title in five years with four games to spare.

The vibes were immaculate at Anfield on Sunday, but there is room for concern. Liverpool may have sorted this all, but some changes are needed this offseason if they are to repeat.

Looking forward, there's European competition to get excited about. Having Real Madrid on the outside looking in at the Champions League seems a nice change of pace, given their recent dominance. It has also opened the door for new drama in the competition.

But who can capitalize? PSG are the presumptive favorites, their attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue ripping through all competitions so far this season. But a well-drilled Arsenal, fluid Barcelona and stout Inter will all have cases of their own to state in the semifinals.

It will be a fascinating duo of fixtures this midweek.

GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.