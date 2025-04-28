Champions League Golden Boot Odds: Who to Back Ahead of Semis

The Golden Boot race is heating up. With two clear frontrunners, who would be better to back as the Champions League’s top goalscorer?

We’re down to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, and the winner of the competition is just around the corner.

Champions League Top Goalscorer Outright Market Odds Raphinha +110 Serhou Guirassy +160 Robert Lewandowski +700 Lautaro Martinez +5000

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Golden Boot Race is Intensifying

Having netted 13 goals, Serhou Guirassy is the current leader in the Champions League Golden Boot race. Although he pulled off a hat-trick in the quarter-finals, his run came to an end as Borussia Dortmund were knocked out by Barcelona.

Right behind Guirassy in the Golden Boot race are Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. They have scored 12 and 11 goals, respectively. Moreover, Raphinha scored once, and Lewandowski scored double in the quarter-final first-leg matchup against Dortmund.

Harry Kane was a favourite to finish as the top goalscorer, having netted 11 times. However, as Bayern Munich were knocked out by Inter in the quarter-finals, he cannot continue to add to his tally.

Meanwhile, a potential contender for the Champions League's top goalscorer is Inter's Lautaro Martinez. The Argentinian international has scored eight goals thus far, and he has scored in both legs of the quarter-final against Bayern. Also, he holds an impressive 1.11 goals per 90, which is one of the highest in the competition.

Martinez may still be five goals behind leader Guirassy, but he could score more goals since his club are still in the competition with a minimum of two games remaining. Even so, he still needs to score six more goals to beat Dortmund’s striker, which is highly unlikely.

Who Will Be the Champions League Top Goalscorer?

Most bookies have Raphinha as the favourite to win the Golden Boot race, as he is just one goal behind the current leader.

The Brazilian winger has at least two more games, potentially three if Barcelona beat Inter, whereas Guirassy can’t add to his tally.

Raphinha averages 1.06 goals per 90, so a few more goals are expected. The 28-year-old is outperforming his 5.5 xG and making the most of his 1.4 shots on target per 90 average.

Whilst most bookies say that Raphinha will win the Golden Boot at just below evens, there’s still plenty of value in this bet. Barca’s number 11’s current stats suggest we can expect a few more goals.

With Lewandowski now sidelined for an undisclosed period, it is possible that he could miss the semi-finals and the chance to add to his tally.

Barca will turn to Raphinha to score, which gives him plenty of opportunities to win the Golden Boot race.

With that in mind, the winger will most likely score more than 13 goals and beat Guirassy. At just below evens, there is a lot of value in backing Raphinha to win the Champions League Golden Boot. Whilst Guirassy is the current leader, Raphina has plenty of time and potentially three matches to score more goals.