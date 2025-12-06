'That's why I made the decision' - Arne Slot explains why he's benched Mohamed Salah for third straight game as Liverpool face Leeds

Reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, Slot spoke pre-match about his decision to name Salah amongst the substitutes once again, citing the importance of picking players suited to the task at hand against a Leeds side who will be full of confidence following victory over Chelsea in midweek.

Slot told reporters: “It’s never an easy decision because we all know what a great player he is. But it is also up to me to pick the team that I think we need today. That’s why I made the decision”.

Liverpool start the encounter in the bottom half of the table but could rise as high as fifth with victory, with Salah on the bench and available to make an impact if called upon by Slot.