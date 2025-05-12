FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Chirayu Parmar

'Thank goodness!' - Barcelona fans rage over suspicious VAR audio during decision to disallow Fermin Lopez goal in Clasico thriller with Real Madrid

F. LopezBarcelonaLaLigaBarcelona vs Real MadridReal Madrid

Leaked VAR audio has sparked bias claims among Barcelona fans after Fermin Lopez's goal was disallowed during their win over rivals Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Controversial VAR audio leak raises concerns
  • Voice heard saying 'thank goodness' after handball
  • Barcelona fight back to beat Real Madrid 4-3
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next matches