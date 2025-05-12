'Thank goodness!' - Barcelona fans rage over suspicious VAR audio during decision to disallow Fermin Lopez goal in Clasico thriller with Real Madrid
Leaked VAR audio has sparked bias claims among Barcelona fans after Fermin Lopez's goal was disallowed during their win over rivals Real Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Controversial VAR audio leak raises concerns
- Voice heard saying 'thank goodness' after handball
- Barcelona fight back to beat Real Madrid 4-3