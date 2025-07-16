+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
State of the USMNT - Goalkeepers
Ryan Tolmich

State of the USMNT - Goalkeepers: Matt Freese remains in pole position as other contenders like Matt Turner and Patrick Schulte chase

With the 2026 World Cup less than six months away, GOAL looks at the state of the shot-stoppers vying for a spot next summer

Few could have predicted where the U.S. men's national team's goalkeeper pool would end up in 2025. At the start of the year, Matt Freese had zero caps, and he didn't feature in either match of January camp, either. Now, as the calendar gets set to turn, Freese is sitting on 13 caps and is the odds-on favorite to start at the World Cup.

Let that serve as a reminder that things can change quickly. Even six months out from a World Cup, nothing is set in stone. Over that span alone, Freese has gone from uncapped to the No. 1 - a useful lesson for anyone trying to project any position, especially goalkeeper.

Freese, of course, isn’t the only shot-stopper with World Cup ambitions. The pool is deep, with several goalkeepers making legitimate cases for inclusion next summer. Only one can start, but the battle to make the squad matters just as much, even if it comes without the spotlight, as manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff continue to assess their options.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the State of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. First up: goalkeepers.

    The Starter: Matt Freese

    Coming off the Gold Cup, Freese had certainly put himself in position. Now, after the slate of Fall friendlies, that position has only been strengthened.

    With the 2025 slate now complete, the NYCFC No. 1 started each of the USMNT's final 12 games this year, dating all the way back to the start of the Gold Cup. He wasn't flawless during those 12 games, but generally, he was pretty good. It was easy to see Freese building confidence throughout the second half of 2025, and that showed in several performances during that stretch. 

    At the moment, Freese seems generally locked in. He's going to get consistent playing time with NYCFC and, if the fall was any indication, Pochettino is more concerned with building Freese up, not challenging his place. It's a safe bet that he will be the guy next summer.

    The Backup: Matt Turner

    For much of this World Cup cycle, the knock on Turner has been simple: playing time. Despite moves to major European clubs - Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, and most recently Lyon - minutes were hard to come by. That reality prompted a return to MLS, offering one final push to secure a World Cup spot.

    Turner is back with the New England Revolution at least through this World Cup. It was a move made out of nostalgia, yes, but also one made out of necessity. Turner needs to play, and he needs to play extremely well, if he's to have any chance at unseating Freese. The good news is that he was pretty close to his best during the stretch run with the Revs, even if the team around him wasn't very strong. 

    Now, he heads into the 2026 season with a full preseason and a clear mandate, especially after being left out of the final window of 2025. Facing the same MLS competition as Freese, Turner will need to establish himself as one of the league’s best to put himself in a position to start next summer.

    In The Mix: Patrick Schulte, Zack Steffen, Roman Celentano, Jonathan Klinsmann

    While the No. 1 and No. 2 roles appear largely settled, a competitive race remains for the third goalkeeper spot on the World Cup roster - and there’s no shortage of viable profiles.

    Do you lean toward experience, with the Colorado Rapids’ Zack Steffen? Proven MLS success in Columbus Crew’s Patrick Schulte or FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano - young, but not untested? Or perhaps Cesena’s Jonathan Klinsmann, who bet on himself in Europe and has turned that move into a legitimate USMNT case?

    In truth, that decision may not come down to on-field performance alone. It would take a series of doomsday scenarios for the third goalkeeper to make it onto the field at the World Cup, but that doesn't mean they aren't vital. The players on this list are in the mix to push the No. 1, keep them sharp and, ultimately, be the right kind of teammate to help elevate a World Cup squad. Because of that, this isn't an easy call to make.

    For The Future: Chris Brady, Diego Kochen, Gaga Slonina

    Traditionally, plenty of teams have used a third goalkeeper spot to bring along a future hopeful. The thought process is that, by giving them this World Cup experience, they'll be ready for their big moment down the line. Goalkeeper is the one position where you can afford to do something like this, which is why plenty of teams have done it. 

    Will Pochettino see it that way? His mandate is firmly win-now, not a rehearsal for 2030, which leaves little room for carrying a young goalkeeper on potential alone. If someone like Brady, Kochen, or Slonina does make the squad, it will be because they’ve earned it - no differently than anyone else. That’s the tone Pochettino has set, and with that in mind, 2026 may come too soon, particularly for Kochen and Slonina, given their limited recent involvement.

    The Big Picture

    Traditionally, goalkeeper has been a position of strength for the USMNT. That isn’t quite the case right now. While there are plenty of capable options, the program has typically entered World Cups with a clear top-tier presence - think Tim Howard or Brad Friedel. This cycle, that certainty is missing.

    That said, Freese is certainly a good option. Turner, if he's playing, certainly is, too. If either starts at next summer's World Cup, the U.S. should be just about fine with a goalkeeper that probably won't win you a game like Howard did in 2010 and 2014, but shouldn't lose you one, either. All things considered, that's fine. That's where most teams at a World Cup are.

    It'll come down to performance, then. Can whoever starts be a little bit better than good rather than just good? Can they make a save or two that win you a game in a friendly before the tournament, not just draw one? The hope is that, by the time the tournament starts, Freese, or whoever does start, can answer those questions decisively and provide even more calm from a key position.