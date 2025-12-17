+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
State of the USMNT CBsGOAL
Ryan Tolmich

State of the USMNT - Center backs: Chris Richards is a star, but who joins him in the back three?

With the 2026 World Cup just months away, GOAL looks at the state of the central defenders vying for spots next summer

A defensive change-up emerged as one of the U.S. men’s national team’s defining moments this fall. It came against Japan - a match that also marked the start of the USMNT’s five-game unbeaten run to close 2025. After rolling with two center backs for most of his tenure, Mauricio Pochettino trotted out a three-at-the-back system in that game, and the U.S. hasn't looked back.

Tactics in soccer are, of course, more complex than that. Teams behave differently with and without the ball, and their approach shifts depending on the opponent and game state. But at its simplest, the U.S. is now a three-at-the-back team - meaning three center backs are on the field. That shift demands a deeper pool, and one with different profiles and characteristics, to fully maximize the system now being used.

There have been glimpses into what that could look like. Since making the switch, eight defenders have played minutes in one of the center back roles, all with different tasks and roles. So, in the road to the World Cup, one thing is clear: the center back situation is somewhat fluid, and it'll almost certainly go down to the wire.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the state of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: center backs.

Previous State of the USMNT: Goalkeepers | Fullbacks

  • Chris Richards USMNT vs Saudi Arabia HICGetty Images

    The Starters: Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie

    There is one unquestioned lock here: Richards. The other two spots appear likely to go down to the wire.

    Richards has become one of the USMNT’s most important pieces, a status he reinforced repeatedly throughout 2025. He assumed a significant leadership role during the Gold Cup and has continued to embrace it since, while also thriving at Crystal Palace. His place is assured.

    So who starts next to him? There are a number of candidates and, truthfully, Pochettino himself may not be particularly sure just yet. There are a variety of profiles at play here, and choosing the starters may end up depending on the game. In reality, it's a good problem to have.

    There's no mystery what Ream brings to a team: experience, stability, leadership, and some fantastic passing. McKenzie, too, has shown what he can do, particularly in that Uruguay game that closed the year. That said, form leading up to the tournament will be huge, particularly for Ream, who will need to have a good start to the MLS season if he wants to contend for a starting gig.

  • United States v Ecuador - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The Backups: Miles Robinson, Auston Trusty

    “Backups” isn’t a fair label for this group. These are competitors who could even factor in as potential starters. 

    Robinson has clawed his way back into the USMNT picture after his career-altering injury ahead of the 2022 World Cup. It took some time to get there, and, as the defender admitted to GOAL this fall, some time to really feel like himself again. He's there now and has been an absolute rock for FC Cincinnati. His speed and athleticism have always been elite, and in a back three that requires a center back to cover some ground, that's valuable.

    Trusty, meanwhile, put in his best USMNT shift so far in that Uruguay game. The Celtic defender had never truly been given a chance to shine in a USMNT shirt, at least prior to that game. That performance showed the level he can play at. Now, all will depend on how he fares at Celtic, and if the struggling club can right the ship under new manager Wilfried Nancy, but Trusty has played his way right into the mix.

  • Colombia v United StatesGetty Images Sport

    In The Mix: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Walker Zimmerman

    Starting with Carter-Vickers, whose availability is very much in doubt due to an Achilles injury. For the Celtic defender, it will depend on when he gets back and if he'll have time to ramp up because, realistically, he'll need that time to build any sort of form and fitness ahead of the World Cup. Given the current timeline, it seems unlikely, but you can't write him off just yet.

    As for Zimmerman, he’s a contender to do exactly what Tim Ream did last cycle: make a late push right at the end to sneak onto the roster. He brings valuable veteran experience and the size and know-how to defend in a low block. There’s a scenario where Zimmerman becomes player 26, thrown on for the final five minutes to swat away headers. Is it likely? Probably not - but he remains worth keeping in mind.

  • FC Augsburg v VfB Stuttgart - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    For The Future: Noahkai Banks

    There are very few, if any, young players in the pool quite like Banks, who could legitimately go from uncapped to starter over the next six months or so.

    Everything will depend on how he develops at Augsburg, but the early signs are good. The teenager has established himself as a legitimate Bundesliga starter, which is wildly impressive given the quality of that league. Playing in Augsburg's back three, Banks is getting valuable experience in a similar system to the one he could be playing in come World Cup time.

    It’s difficult to project how Pochettino will view Banks by the time next summer’s tournament arrives. Young players live through peaks and valleys, and his chances will hinge on how he navigates both. Don’t write him off, though - there’s a path where Banks is as important as anyone in the squad by next summer.

  • Saudi Arabia v United States - Gold Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    The Big Picture

    The center back spot is particularly interesting, largely because of all of the options above. They're not the only ones, though, as players like Joe Scally or Alex Freeman could factor in as part of that three-man group, too, depending on the situation.

    All of that leads to the sense that center back is a slightly less predictable position than the others. After using the same combo of Richards and Ream all through the Gold Cup, Pochettino didn't keep the same center back group together for back-to-back games a single time this fall, showcasing his willingness to experiment but also the pool's depth at the position.

    March, then, will be big for this group. Who does Pochettino go with against Belgium and Portugal? Given the magnitude of those games, they will seemingly offer the best insight yet into where the coach himself sees this group, particularly against the world's elite. All eyes will be on those first games of 2026 as the center back pool continues to sort itself out.