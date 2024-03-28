Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Pulisic & 10 stars who could follow Lionel Messi's footsteps stateside to MLS

No longer just a 'retirement league', plenty of leading stars are considering moving to the U.S. at the peak of their powers

Lionel Messi's 2023 transfer to Inter Miami has changed the landscape of MLS forever; no longer viewed as a 'retirement league', clubs in the U.S. are now challenging for the signatures of some of the biggest names on the planet while they are still at the peak of their powers.

Saudi Arabia will provide stiff competition as the go-to, desirable destination outside of European football, but the effect of capturing the greatest player in the modern era - and arguably of all time - is already clear to see.

But who are the stars who could be next to follow Messi to MLS while still at the very top of the game? GOAL runs through the possibilities...