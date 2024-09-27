St. Louis CITY SC's interim manager John Hackworth reportedly in the running to become permanent head coach

IMAGNTom HindleSt. Louis CITY SC's interim manager John Hackworth reportedly in the running to become permanent head coachSt. Louis CityMajor League SoccerHackworth, who has been at the club since 2022, reportedly faces competition from Louisville City's Danny Cruz to take over following the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHackworth reported in contention to get promotedTook over from fired Bradley Carnell in JulyDanny Cruz rumored to be also in the runningArticle continues below