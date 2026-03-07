Getty Images Entertainment
Madonna solves the mystery! Iconic singer responds to Celta Vigo president's open letter in search of famous jersey
Closure for a 30-year football mystery
This official confirmation effectively ends a 30 year search for the sky-blue jersey featuring the number five, which has become a permanent fixture in the folklore of Vigo. For the club and its fans, knowing that this piece of history still exists in pristine condition within the singer's private collection provides a profound sense of closure to a story that has bridged the worlds of pop culture and football for over a generation.
A presidential appeal to a pop icon
The search shifted into high gear when Celta Vigo president Marian Mourino published an open letter on March 4. The club acknowledged this week that it had been discreetly trying to locate the iconic shirt for years, albeit without success, and therefore decided a direct public appeal to fans and the artist herself was the only way to find a clue as to its whereabouts. Ahead of Friday evening's clash against Real Madrid, with an impressive rendition of one of her songs.
“Over time we came to better understand what you stood for back then: questioning established norms and standing up to those who try to tell you what you can or cannot do," Mourino wrote. At our club we recognize ourselves in this line of thought. That is why we hold on to the hope of finding the garment you once wore.
“Do you have it? If you know where it may be, or if you would like to join us in the search to retrieve it, please contact us via private message.”
Madonna settles the mystery
The singer responded via social media, confirming she has kept the jersey in pristine condition. In a statement that quickly went viral, Madonna declared: "This shirt is hung in my archives! I am wearing it and I represent your team in spirit!"
Tributes and on-field drama
Despite the celebratory news and a special tribute to the artist during Friday’s clash against Real Madrid, the events on the pitch were less joyful. Celta suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to the Spanish giants after a late winner by Federico Valverde. However, the confirmation that their most famous "fan" still holds the club dear has provided a significant boost to the Celta community.
