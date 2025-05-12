'I want to do something others couldn't achieve' - Son Heung-min reveals 'desperate passion' is driving quest to end Spurs' trophy drought as Ange Postecoglou prepares his side for do-or-die Europa League final against Man Utd
Son Heung-min says the biggest reason he stayed at Tottenham was to "do something others couldn’t achieve" ahead of their crunch Europa League final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tottenham face Man Utd in Europa final
- "Desperate passion" driving Spurs' Son
- Wants to do "something others couldn't"