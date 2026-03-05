Sir Jim Ratcliffe told to stop chasing money at Man Utd and focus on trophies as ex-Red Devils striker questions INEOS and the Glazers' intentions

Under legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, United established domestic and continental dominance. When bidding farewell to an iconic coach in 2013, the Red Devils had 13 Premier League titles and a couple of Champions League triumphs on their history-making roll of honour.

City have since taken their collection of English top-flight crowns to eight - in the modern era - and conquered Europe as part of their own Treble success in 2022-23. With Pep Guardiola at the helm, they have turned Manchester from a shade of red into one of sky blue.

United have spent more than a decade toiling to get back on top, with little return being seen on big investment in the transfer market. Questions have continued to be asked of those in the boardroom, with Ratcliffe and INEOS doing little to calm the anti-Glazer sentiment.

The Red Devils remain a big draw, and one of the most powerful sporting enterprises on the planet, and Rossi believes that will stand them in good stead. Progress of sorts has been made recently under interim head coach Michael Carrick, with a top-four finish back on the cards at Old Trafford.