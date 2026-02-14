Goal.com
Mitchell Fretton

Sir Jim Ratcliffe offers apology to Glazers after Man Utd chief's controversial immigration rant

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has apologised to the Glazers and the wider public after his controversial remarks about immigration in the United Kingdom sparked online outrage, and also raised concerns over Manchester United’s image, sponsor relations, and a potential new stadium project in the near future.

  • Ratcliffe offers formal apology

    Ratcliffe, the Manchester United minority shareholder and INEOS CEO, has formally apologised to the club’s co-owners following backlash over his comments about immigration in the UK. Reports say Ratcliffe personally contacted the Glazers to explain himself and the furore his words caused, as the club now assesses the potential impact on its reputation and commercial partnerships.

    Ratcliffe sparked outrage when he claimed immigrants had "colonised" the UK during an interview, prompting condemnation from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who demanded a public apology. The FA is reportedly reviewing the statements and could launch a formal investigation. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has also called for action against the billionaire, who resides in Monaco.

  • New Manchester United stadiumMan Utd

    Commercial partnerships under threat

    The Glazers are understood to be deeply concerned about how Ratcliffe’s remarks could affect United’s sponsors and commercial partners, as well as the club’s plans for a new stadium. Burnham claimed the comments were "inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory," sparking worries over the potential disruption to negotiations over either regenerating Old Trafford or building a new £1 billion stadium that was unveiled last year.

    United’s future stadium plans rely heavily on alignment between the club, local councils, and Greater Manchester authorities. Any damage to relationships with city leaders or investors could complicate a project that is seen as vital to boosting the club’s long-term valuation.

  • Ratcliffe's public statement

    On Thursday, Ratcliffe issued a public apology, clarifying his words. He said: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth. My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK."

    He added: "My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK."

  • Jim Ratcliffe Man Utd HIC 2-1GOAL

    What comes next?

    While Ratcliffe’s apology may help ease tensions for now, the club faces ongoing scrutiny from the press and wider partners.

    Ratcliffe has had heavy involvement in United since he purchased a £1.25 billion stake in 2024, giving him influence over the club’s direction on and off the pitch. He will need to now work with those behind the scenes to repair the damage he has caused.

