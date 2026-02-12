Getty Images
'Inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe blasted by Andy Burnham for comments about immigrants
Burnham takes aim at Ratcliffe & the Glazers
In a stinging response to Ratcliffe, Burnham has pointed out that inflammatory comments “go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood”. He also appears to have taken aim at United’s American ownership group.
With the Glazer family still calling shots from the very top of the Old Trafford food chain, Burnham has spoken out against “those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions”.
What Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe said
Ratcliffe made his stunning statement during an interview with Sky News. He said: “I've seen quite a bit of this at the football club. If you do difficult things, which we felt that we had to do at Manchester United.
“We felt like they were the right things to do. But you do become very unpopular for a while. Well, I've been very unpopular at Manchester United because we've made lots of changes. But for the better, in my view. And I think we're beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that's beginning to pay off. But you've got all the same issues with the country.
“If you really want to deal with the major issues of immigration, with people opting to take benefits rather than working for a living, if you want to deal with that, then you're going to have to do some things which are unpopular, and show some courage.”
He went on to say: “You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money.
“The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people.”
Ratcliffe added when taking aim at those in charge of the country: “I don't know whether it's just the apparatus that hasn't allowed Keir to do it or, or he's maybe too nice - I mean, Keir is a nice man. I like him, but it's a tough job and I think you have to do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track, because at the moment I don't think the economy is in a good state.”
Response from the mayor of Greater Manchester
Starmer reacted to that interview by calling Ratcliffe’s claims “offensive and wrong”. He urged the 73-year-old to apologise. That stance is being backed up by Burnham, who has also felt the need to speak out against a prominent figure in Manchester.
He said in an official statement released on social media: “These comments go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood: a place where people of all races, faiths and none have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC. Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing; portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory and should be withdrawn.
“Footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city-region, as have the many people working in Greater Manchester's NHS and other essential services and industries.
“We appreciate their contribution as a city-region famous for the warmth of our welcome. If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions.”
Ratcliffe & Ineos have been at Old Trafford since 2023
Ratcliffe and his Ineos group acquired their stake in Manchester United back in 2023. They are now in control of football operations at Old Trafford. A reversal in fortune on the pitch has been enjoyed of late under interim head coach Michael Carrick - following the sacking of Ruben Amorim - but fans have been left disappointed by ticket pricing and availability during another testing era for the Red Devils.
