VIDEO: 'I like Erik!' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe breaks silence on Ten Hag's future but co-owner insists decision is 'not my call' amid growing demands for Man Utd boss to be sacked
Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he "likes" Erik ten Hag but insists it's not his decision whether the manager remains at Manchester United.
- Ten Hag under mounting pressure at Man Utd
- Ratcliffe says he "likes" the Dutchman
- "Not his call" over the manager's future