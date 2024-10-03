Man Utd player ratings vs Porto: Has Harry Maguire saved Erik ten Hag? Defender's late equaliser saves Red Devils from embarrassing Europa League defeat as Bruno Fernandes is sent off again

The centre-back came off the bench to rescue a point for the Red Devils

Harry Maguire saved 10-man Manchester United from another embarrassing defeat on Thursday as they drew 3-3 with Porto in the Europa League. The best and worst of the Red Devils were on display with Marcus Rashford showing his class to have them cruising with a two-goal lead. Nothing is ever simple with Ten Hag's team, though, and their defensive weakness was completely exposed as Porto fought back to lead before Maguire's late header.

United were off to a perfect start when Rashford cut through two Porto players with a quick move and beat Diogo Costa, who should have done better, just seven minutes in. The England international continued to poke at Porto's back line and soon created another goal, playing a perfectly-weighted pass to Rasmus Hojlund to score, with Costa again not covering himself in glory.

Despite the crushing blows, the Dragons weren't quite slain and stunned their visitors when Andre Onana's save fell perfectly for Brazilian forward Pepe to finish just before the half-hour mark. Seven minutes later, Samu Omorodion got ahead of Matthijs de Ligt to head in the equaliser.

The Portuguese side started better in the second half, too, and it took less than five minutes to complete the comeback as the two scorers combined - Pepe cutting back for Samu, who once again beat De Ligt to the ball.

The situation got even more farcical for United as Bruno Fernandes was sent off in the 81st minute, leaving them looking doomed until Maguire got on the end of Eriksen's corner to level it. Now four games without a win, the pressure keeps building on the Dutch coach, who will have to explain why his team suffered such an implosion.

GOAL rates United's players from Estadio do Dragao...