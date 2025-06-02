Simone Inzaghi set for crucial talks with Inter as he mulls over future amid massive Al-Hilal offer following Champions League final humiliation
Simone Inzaghi will meet with Inter chiefs to discuss his future following a humiliating Champions League final loss and a major offer from Al-Hilal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Inzaghi to hold decisive meeting with Inter on Tuesday
- Al-Hilal offer remains on the table amid uncertainty
- Inter explore De Zerbi and Fabregas as possible successors