Shock move for Jesse Lingard? Former Manchester United star linked with transfer to South Korea after failing to seal Saudi Pro League switch

Shock move for Jesse Lingard? Former Manchester United star linked with transfer to South Korea after failing to seal Saudi Pro League switchPeter McVitieGettyJesse LingardK-League 1TransfersJesse Lingard's long wait for a return to football may be over as the former Manchester United star has been linked with a move to South Korea.Lingard still waiting for new clubReportedly could join FC SeoulOut of the game since summer 2023