Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman are Eredivisie champions - but what comes next for PSV's USMNT trio with uncertain futures?

The American trio have helped their club dominate in the Netherlands, but all three might have decisions to make this summer

PSV are champions of the Eredivisie. They didn't just win the Dutch league, though - they ran away with the damn thing. From start to finish, the title always felt bound for Eindhoven, but now it's official: for the first time in six years and the 25th time overall, the title is theirs.

For American soccer fans, that'll be particularly sweet. PSV turned themselves into the United States' official Eredivisie team this summer by signing three U.S. men's national team stars. Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman are all champions now. Ultimately, it all paid off.

That's worth celebrating, and there will be plenty of parties and parades to come. It's one of the benefits of winning a title early: you get a nice little victory lap to close off a campaign.

After that, though, Dest, Pepi and Tillman will all stare down uncertain futures, as there's a very real chance that the trio will split up in the coming months. There's still so much to be decided, even if the title already has been. PSV have a trophy in hand, but for the club's three American stars, a busy summer is appearing quickly.