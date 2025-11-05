Serbian team in mourning following death of manager midway through match after collapsing on touchline

Radnicki star Mehmed Cosic, who was on the pitch when the players were informed of Zizovic's sudden death, said that the coach had complained about feeling poorly not long before his heart attack. He added that the Bosnian, who was taking charge of just his third game for the club, complained about his fish and refused to eat any more of it at lunch that day.

Cosic said: "I didn't fall asleep until almost 3.30am. I have no words, we are stunned,' Cosic told Faktor as he opened up on the harrowing incident. I'm replaying the movie in my head. He was giving me instructions, turned around and at one point I saw that he was talking to the referee by the benches. Then he went towards our bench, turned to the others and said "I'm not feeling well, I'm not feeling well. He fell, you saw everything else. In the video that appeared on social networks, you can also hear screams. They say he complained about the fish, said he wouldn't eat it anymore. That's what he was talking about. There were no problems during the warm-up, the game started, everything was ok. We continued the game, hoping that the worst wouldn't happen and that he would be with us again. It was clear that that wasn't it, but we said that we were playing for him and that we wanted to reward him with a victory. We weren't focused, we were in disbelief, but we didn't want to disappoint him. We believed that he would come back and be with us again, and that we would celebrate the victory. Then there was complete shock. The referee suddenly stopped the game. Someone said 'he died'. Everything stopped in an instant."