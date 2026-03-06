Scott McTominay's agent expected in Italy as Napoli push to renew contract amid talk of Premier League return

March is set to be a decisive month for the Scotsman's future, with his representatives scheduled to arrive in Naples for formal discussions. According to reports, the club has already expressed a clear desire to extend his current agreement, which is presently set to expire in 2028. McTominay is said to be "feeling like a god" in Naples, providing a positive backdrop for the upcoming negotiations.

The move comes amid persistent rumours that English clubs are monitoring his situation. However, the player himself recently addressed these links, stating: "My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future. He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn't said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about. The future is very important and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time."