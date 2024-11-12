Santos ready to offer Neymar 'concrete project' as club president talks up 'connection' with Brazil superstar amid Al-Hilal exit talk

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeSantos ready to offer Neymar 'concrete project' as club president talks up 'connection' with Brazil superstar amid Al-Hilal exit talkNeymarSantos FCAl HilalSerie BTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueSantos president Marcelo Teixeira says the club are ready to table a 'concrete project' for Neymar to return to his boyhood club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSantos president wants to sign Neymar next summerBrazil star could exit Al-Hilal in JanuarySidelined for four to six weeks after latest injury setbackFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below