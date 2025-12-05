Getty/GOAL
Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac & Wrexham sent Raheem Sterling transfer warning as member of Chelsea ‘bomb squad’ sees Championship move mooted
Bomb squad: Sterling frozen out by Maresca at Chelsea
Sterling has spent his entire career to date in the top tier, having stepped out of Liverpool’s academy system and completed a move to Manchester City in 2015. He won four top-flight crowns while working with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.
He returned to his roots in the English capital when joining Chelsea in 2022, but has found the going tough at Stamford Bridge. After spending last season on loan at Arsenal, the 30-year-old winger has now been frozen out by Enzo Maresca in west London.
Sterling to Wrexham: Does move make sense?
Sterling opted not to force through a transfer over the summer, but needs to make a fresh start early in 2026. Dean Saunders has suggested that ambitious Hollywood co-owners in Wales could look to make a play for another marquee signing.
The former Wrexham boss - speaking to BOYLE Sports who offer the latest football betting - has said: “Raheem Sterling to Wrexham? Why not? You might see some big players that have watched the documentary and they think, ‘I'll have a bit of that. I'd love to play for them, Wrexham.’ You might get somebody like Raheem Sterling saying that.
“I can't get my head around his situation. What's going on? He’s not over the hill. He's a very good player. Having said that, the Championship's not easy to play in. I've managed in the Championship and sometimes Premier League players come down and play in it and they can't believe what's going on. We're playing all the time and every game's a battle. Millwall away on a Tuesday night. When the ball's up in the air all night, some of them find it difficult.”
Wrexham warned off approach for Sterling
While Saunders believes Sterling could be a shrewd addition for the Red Dragons, becoming another star on ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ in the process, EFL pundit Lee Hendrie is not so sure.
He has told Football League World: “I’d probably disagree with Deano on that, I don’t think he’d be a fit that would be right for Wrexham. Particularly, the way they play, I’m not sure Raheem would be the one, unless they had him and played him as a bit of a luxury role where he could play off the front and be that luxury attacking player. I’m not sure that they’d play that way, and counter for that, I think they are looking for promotion.
“Could he fit into a Championship side? Yeah, I don’t see why not, maybe you could see him at an Ipswich or maybe a Boro or somewhere like that. I still think he could offer something in the Premier League, I really do.
“Even if you’re looking at the lower end of the Premier League, I think he has got ability, it’s whether he wants to take that on and take that drop, that’s the other question. I think it takes some finances to take him into the Championship because I’m sure there will be lots of offers for him to go abroad and elsewhere. I could see that not being a fit for him at Wrexham.”
Transfer records: Reynolds and Mac continue to spend big
Wrexham acquired plenty of Premier League pedigree during the summer of 2025, as Reynolds and Mac oversaw a record-breaking spend of more than £30 million ($40m). They drafted in the likes of Conor Coady, Lewis O’Brien, Kieffer Moore, Callum Doyle and Nathan Broadhead.
More movement at SToK Racecourse is expected in upcoming transfer windows, as the Red Dragons push for promotion into the top tier, but it appears unlikely that a bid for Sterling will be lodged - leading the 82-cap England star to explore alternative options.
