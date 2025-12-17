AFP
Ruben Amorim told he only has TWO players who rank above 'average' at Man Utd
Amorim's underwhelming spell at United
For Amorim, the Bournemouth game was another reminder that entertainment alone does not mask structural problems that continue to haunt his side. The Portuguese coach has remained steadfast in his principles since arriving from Sporting, refusing to budge even as uncomfortable questions mount. Across his 59 games in charge, United have managed just 23 wins, missing out on silverware and European qualification last season.
Souness delivers a stinging verdict
Graeme Souness delivered a withering analysis of United’s current standing. The former Liverpool captain was blunt, arguing that only two players in Amorim’s squad rise above mediocrity.
The Liverpool legend, while speaking toSky Bet, said: "[Manchester United] are still average. Is it Ruben Amorim’s fault? Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are good players, but the rest of them are an average lot, and I don't see them getting to the top four, which they have to do. Manchester United, biggest club in our football, maybe the second, third biggest club in world football. But right now, they're going through a difficult period. But they need to get back into the Champions League for the obvious reasons – to generate more finance, to buy even better players, and to be attractive to the genuine big players that are out there that are up for grabs."
A squad that cannot be trusted
Beyond individual quality, Souness highlighted a deeper concern that may be even more troubling for Amorim: unpredictability. According to the pundit, the United manager simply does not know which version of his team will emerge on matchday. That sense of roulette, of hoping rather than knowing, is an uncomfortable place for any coach. The Bournemouth game showcased exhilarating attacking football followed by moments of inexplicable vulnerability.
Souness added: "What Ruben Amorim's got with that group of players is he doesn't know what he's going to get from them. He doesn't know what Manchester United he's going to get, and that's not a good place to be. You're sitting there with a wing and a prayer – what are we going to get today? I hope everyone's on it today.
"You can sit in your dressing room as a coach or manager and look at them before the game. You think, ‘They're all in it today, we're going to have a good day today’. And they go out and they're not on it. Or it can be the other way around. You're thinking in the dressing room at 10 to three, ‘Look at them, they're quiet’ – and they go out and they're on fire. So that's the problem that Man United have right now. You don't know what you're getting from this group of players."
Mainoo debate exposes midfield dilemma
Kobbie Mainoo was again left out of the starting line-up against Bournemouth as he continues to struggle for regular game time under Amorim, though his introduction off the bench was met with a thunderous reception from Old Trafford. Supporters still see him as a symbol of hope, but doubts about his future are growing behind the scenes. However, Souness was unsparing in his critique, arguing that Mainoo has never been properly coached for the demands of central midfield, particularly without the ball.
"I'm not a fan [of Kobbie Mainoo]," he said bluntly. "If you look at [Adam] Wharton, there's no comparison. Wharton understands that position. He understands when you haven't got the ball what you have to do. Whereas Mainoo is a complete off-the-cuff player. Better on the ball, possibly, than Wharton. He's got a trick and a cute pass, and he looks like he's got the technique, but he doesn't understand that central midfield position. If Paul Scholes were to have played against Mainoo, he would've had him on toast because he would never be where he should have been when Man United are out of possession. It looks like he's never been coached to play as a central midfield player when you don't have the ball. That's what he looks like to me."
As if inconsistency were not enough, United now face a testing period without several key players. Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui have all departed for Africa Cup of Nations duty. Should their countries progress deep into the tournament, they could miss a daunting run of fixtures, including league clashes with Aston Villa, Newcastle, Wolves, Leeds, Burnley and Manchester City, as well as an FA Cup third-round tie with Brighton.
