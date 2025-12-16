'Absolutely critical at this club' - Gary Neville praises Ruben Amorim for bringing 'entertainment' back to Man Utd in 'stunning' Bournemouth clash as Portuguese coach earns Sir Alex Ferguson comparison

Neville’s verdict was emphatic. After criticising United’s recent home displays against Everton and West Ham for their lack of spark, he saw Monday night as a dramatic shift in tone. The former United captain praised the tempo and bravery that underpinned the performance.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville said: "It was a stunning watch. I was really critical after the Everton and West Ham games because of just the nature of the performance. I thought it was really bland. This was the complete and utter opposite. I can live with that all day long in terms of a performance and a standard because they played with real intent, played the ball forward, always played at full pace. When United went 3-2 down, Ruben Amorim then went to 4-4-2 and did the right thing. Forget the system, he did the right thing. He got the right players on the pitch and were a massive threat."

Perhaps most telling was the atmosphere at the final whistle. While disappointment lingered, the boos that had echoed around Old Trafford in previous weeks were absent. Instead, many supporters stayed behind to applaud, recognising the effort and entertainment on offer.

"The second half was absolute mayhem," Neville said. "There were big boos after the West Ham and Everton games but there weren't the big boos here after this game. There was disappointment but there were a lot of fans we've just seen who stayed in the stadium to clap the team because they can live with that. If you're a kid coming to United - my two girls have come tonight, and they'll be thrilled walking back. They won't be happy that United haven't won, but they'll have seen a great game of football and that's what you come to Old Trafford for.

"You come for entertainment. Of course you come to see your team win, and I get it, you've got to go and win games, win trophies, win titles and we could say it's not good enough in respect of what's happened, but I think getting the entertainment bit right, the performance and style right, is absolutely critical at this football club. I enjoyed what I've seen tonight from those red shirts."

