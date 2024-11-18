Ruben AmorimGetty
Richie Mills

Has Ruben Amorim already spotted a Man Utd wonderkid?! Manager calls up 16-year-old for first training session at the club as he begins work at Old Trafford

R. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueIpswichIpswich vs Manchester United

Ruben Amorim may have found a new Manchester United wonderkid after calling up a 16-year-old to his first training session with the first-team.

  • Amorim takes first Man Utd training session
  • Invites 16-year-old youth player to join in
  • Preparing for first game against Ipswich
