'F*cking imposters!' - Roy Keane SLAMS Man Utd players and digs out captain Bruno Fernandes in explosive rant as Irishman claims 'talent's not enough' to play for Red Devils
Roy Keane slammed Manchester United players and singled out captain Bruno Fernandes in an explosive rant amid the Red Devils' struggles.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd fought back to draw with Everton
- Fernandes scored from a free-kick to inspire the comeback
- Keane wants to see more character from the players