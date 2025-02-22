Man Utd player ratings vs Everton: Harry Maguire, you're a VERY lucky boy! VAR & genius of Bruno Fernandes saves Ruben Amorim from further embarrassment after horror show at the back

The centre-back was culpable for a goal and then appeared to have given away a penalty before the officials bailed him out

Manchester United pulled off a memorable comeback in their final ever trip to Goodison Park, coming from two goals down at half-time to draw 2-2 at Everton amid huge controversy at the death.

The Red Devils battled back thanks to the brilliance of Bruno Fernandes and the sheer bloody-mindedness of Manuel Ugarte, and yet they were lucky to escape with a point after VAR ruled out an added-time penalty for the hosts.

Everton took the lead in the 19th minute when United failed to clear their lines on multiple occasions and Beto nipped in to slam the ball in off the ground and into the net. Everton doubled their lead thanks to more slack defending from the Red Devils, Abdoulaye Doucoure coming from behind to leap in front of Maguire and score after Andre Onana had sent Jack Harrison's shot spinning into the air.

United looked utterly lost and on course for their 13th defeat of the season. But Fernandes pulled them out of the quagmire in the 72nd minute with a free-kick and suddenly Everton were the ones who were rattled and nervous. With their tails up, United won a free-kick and after chaos reigned in the area Ugarte pulled the trigger and fired into the net in the 80th minute.

The Red Devils looked destined to go on and win it but almost threw it away completely when Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt combined to pull down Ashley Young after Onana had saved from Idrissa Gueye. To the fury and disbelief of the home crowd, referee Andrew Madley was called to the monitor and over-ruled his earlier decision, handing United a massive reprieve.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Goodison Park...