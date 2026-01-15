'She's probably giving the team talk' - Roy Keane aims savage swipe at Michael Carrick's 'big mouth' wife after ex-midfielder takes charge of Man Utd

Less than two weeks after United sacked Amorim, Carrick has been handed the reins for the rest of the season. The ex-England international, who played 464 times for the Red Devils and won five Premier League titles and one Champions League crown, said it was a privilege to be handed this opportunity.

He told the club's website: "Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour. I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing. I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here. There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves."

The club's director of football, Jason Wilcox, believes that Carrick - who previously acted as caretaker manager in the 2021/22 season following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking - is the ideal man to lead the club forward in the coming months.

He added, "Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United. He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success."

