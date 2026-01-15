Getty/GOAL
'He was on the beach a week ago!' - Roy Keane savages Man Utd's new coaching setup after interim boss Michael Carrick appointed Jonny Evans and Jonathan Woodgate
Amorim sacked: Why Man Utd have made a change in the dugout
Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties on January 5, with United deciding to act early in 2026 when it comes to making a change in their dugout. Amorim paid the price for inconsistent results and stubborn refusal to tinker with his tactical blueprint.
Darren Fletcher oversaw a disappointing draw with Burnley and an FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of Brighton during his two games as caretaker manager, with reins now being passed to Carrick through to the end of the season - when a permanent appointment will be made.
Ex-United midfielder Carrick has brought familiar faces in alongside him - including former team-mate Evans and his right-hand man at Middlesbrough, Woodgate. Holland, who has previously worked with the England national team, has also been acquired.
Keane not convinced by Evans appointment
Outspoken former Red Devils captain Keane is not convinced by that unit. He has enjoyed a lively debate with Gary Neville on the Stick to Football podcast.
Neville said: “Steve Holland, I'm not saying it's going to bring success, but he is a serious operator. I think it's made Carrick's staff better.” Keane quipped back with: “What about the other coaches he's brought in?”
Neville admitted: “The other two look like people he's sort of relied upon. I don't know I've never seen the other two coach.” Keane went on to say: “He's on the beach two weeks ago, Jonny Evans. Jonny Evans leaves Man United four or five weeks ago as a loans manager and then Darren Fletcher strangely enough gives him a job. He has two games, Fletch goes and Carrick gives him a job, great isn't it. We should all go to Barbados for a week.
“You're on about getting your coaching staff in, you're praising one of them saying he's experienced and then we just let the other two go, Jonathan Woodgate and Jonny Evans. What has Jonny Evans done to be a coach of Man United's first team? He left the job four weeks ago - loans manager and ironically comes back working with the first team. That's a big step up isn't it?”
Keane questions Neville's support of Holland
Neville sought to clarify his point by saying: “When Michael gets announced I think, ‘okay he's going to come under a lot of pressure, needs to make sure his information on the training pitch is sh*t hot’. If he'd have just brought in Woodgate and Evans that would have made his job a lot harder I think.”
Keane asked: “Going back to what I said earlier, with Steve Holland, you think what United need at this moment in time, is it just about coaching then?” Neville replied with: “My point is, if Steve Holland is on the training pitch at least you know they're going to get top class training sessions. I'm not saying they weren't before because they probably were as well. I don't know what Evans or Woodgate are like as coaches, don't know what Carrick is like as a coach. My point is he has a lot of experience, are you against the appointment of Steve Holland?”
Keane said: “On one hand you're sitting here going, ‘I'm so happy they brought Steve Holland in’, but they brought another two staff in who you're dismissing as ‘I'm not really bothered about them’. I wish we were sitting here with you saying he's brought three staff in and they're all brilliant, so we think Steve Holland is the man now?”
After Neville pointed out that Holland as “got a lot of experience” and is “a good coach”, Keane bit back with: “Steve McClaren was experienced, Mike Phelan was experienced, these are all guys over the last few years.”
Manchester derby & trip to Arsenal: Tough start for Carrick
Carrick and his coaching team face the toughest of opening tests on Saturday as they prepare to welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford for what promises to be an intriguing derby date.
They will then travel to Emirates Stadium for a meeting with Premier League leaders Arsenal. United head into those fixtures sat seventh in the table - three points adrift of Liverpool and the top four, but only five clear of Tottenham in 14th.
