The Rondo: Can Inter Miami regain MLS form, is Christian Pulisic World-Class, and can Manchester City overcome loss of Rodri?

GOAL US writers discuss key topics in soccer, including Inter Miami's form, Christian Pulisic's start and Rodri's injury

Is it time for everyone to freak out about Inter Miami? The Herons dropped points against first Atlanta United, then NYCFC. Their form hasn't exactly been electric. Leo Messi isn't really fit or sharp. Things might not be so steady for the MLS Cup favorites.

But that's not the only talking point in and it relates to the soccer world.

Christian Pulisic is certainly enjoying his best season yet - albeit through just six weeks. Is it now time to throw him into the "World-Class" discussion? Meanwhile, the Premier League just got a whole lot juicier after Rodri sustained what seems to be a season-ending ACL tear against Arsenal last weekend. Could Manchester City's dominance of England's top flight finally be over?

Elsewhere, there are two cup competitions to be settled in North America Wednesday night, and MLS teams are in line for some silverware. As ever, it's all a bit chaotic, but GOAL US writers are set to take it all on in this week's edition of... The Rondo.