Roma open talks over possible move for Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee as Dutchman eyes Old Trafford escape route

According to Sky Sport, Zirkzee has informed his representatives to search for a club and ensure him a loan move in the upcoming January transfer window. Meanwhile, he has already garnered interest from two prominent heavyweights in the Serie A, a competition he bossed during his tenure at Bologna.

The club with a concrete interest are AS Roma. The outfit is in contact with his representatives over his salary. Notably, Zirkzee, in order to seek a revival, is ready to accept a pay cut from what he receives at United. With Paulo Dybala receiving a thigh injury against Milan on Sunday, and the extent of his injury yet to be revealed, Gasperini is in trouble to rejuvenate his attacking third, which has produced only 10 goals in the ongoing domestic league, the lowest among the top 10 teams in the table.

Critical of the sluggish nature of his forwards, the Italian mentor wants clinical players up front in the coming days to bolster their chances of winning the coveted Scudetto and the Europa League. Zirkzee, who scored 14 times and assisted on nine occasions during his 58-game tenure at Bologna is understood to be the player which Gasperini wants in his contingent.