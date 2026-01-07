AFP
Roma chief speaks out on Joshua Zirkzee transfer pursuit after Man Utd's decision to sack Ruben Amorim
Massara concedes deal is 'different'
The sacking of Amorim has sent shockwaves through the January transfer market, with several potential deals involving United players now hanging in the balance. Foremost among them is the proposed exit of Zirkzee, the Dutch striker who has struggled to find his rhythm at Old Trafford.
Roma had identified the 24-year-old as their primary target for the winter window. The Italians view him as the ideal solution to their goalscoring woes, given his proven track record in Serie A during his time with Bologna. Negotiations or at least serious interest had been bubbling under the surface, but the removal of the Portuguese manager has forced a re-evaluation of the situation.
Speaking to Sky Sports in Italy, the Roma sporting director acknowledged that the parameters of any potential transfer have shifted overnight.
"He is a Manchester United centre-forward liked by many clubs, not just us," Massara said, confirming that the Giallorossi were far from the only suitors monitoring the situation.
However, Massara was realistic about the impact of the managerial change. A new coach often means a clean slate for fringe players, and United may now be reluctant to sanction a departure until the new permanent boss has assessed the squad.
"Naturally, the situation is different after this change of management, there are no contacts in progress, but I wouldn't focus on individual names," Massara added.
Roma desperate for firepower
The admission from Massara will come as a blow to Roma supporters, who have seen their side lack a cutting edge in the final third this season. The sporting director was candid about the club's specific needs in the market, highlighting a disconnect between the chances created and the goals scored.
"We know this window is an opportunity to reinforce the squad in an area where we have struggled to convert chances into goals, so we will try to use it," he explained.
Zirkzee was viewed as the perfect profile to fix this issue. His ability to drop deep, link play, and bring others into the game made him a standout performer in Italy previously. United reportedly value the player at approximately £30 million ($47m), a figure that reflects his talent despite his difficult spell in Manchester. Roma may now be forced to look elsewhere if United decide to close the door on a sale.
A fresh start at Old Trafford
For Zirkzee, the departure of Amorim could represent a turning point in his United career. Under the former Sporting CP boss, the striker found consistent minutes hard to come by, often finding himself on the periphery of the starting XI. Sources indicate that prior to Monday's sacking, Zirkzee was open to exploring offers in January to secure regular football.
However, the 14-month tenure of Amorim is now over, and interim boss Darren Fletcher has taken the reins. The hierarchy at Old Trafford is reportedly concerned that the squad is already too "thin" to allow senior players to leave mid-season. With the team fighting to salvage their Premier League campaign, weakening the attacking options by selling Zirkzee without a replacement is considered a risk too far.
The "clean slate" policy is likely to extend beyond just Zirkzee. Kobbie Mainoo, another player whose influence waned during the latter stages of the Amorim era, is also expected to be retained. The club is keen to ensure that whoever takes the hot seat permanently has a full complement of players to choose from.
Depth concerns halt January transfer plans
The decision to potentially block Zirkzee’s exit is rooted in a pragmatic assessment of the squad's depth. United are still competing on multiple fronts, and an injury crisis could quickly derail their season further if they allow recognised first-team players to depart.
While Roma and West Ham remain admirers, the "no contacts in progress" comment from Massara suggests the trail has gone cold for now. Zirkzee may be given a chance to prove his worth in the coming weeks, starting with the immediate fixtures under Fletcher. If he can rediscover the form that prompted United to sign him in the first place, the speculation regarding a return to Italy may disappear entirely. Conversely, if he remains on the bench under the new regime, the conversation could reignite late in the window, though time is rapidly running out for any suitors to strike a deal.
