Man Utd and Roma at odds over Joshua Zirkzee transfer fee as Serie A side make offer for struggling Dutch striker

Zirkzee's Old Trafford adventure is nearing a premature end. Signed from Bologna in the summer of 2024 for a fee in the region of £36.5 million, the 24-year-old has failed to ignite the Premier League. With just one goal to his name this season and limited starts under his belt, Zirkzee has found himself on the periphery of the squad. Now, Roma have emerged as his most serious suitors, desperate to add firepower to Gian Piero Gasperini’s attacking line this January.

However, despite mutual interest between player and club, a deal is far from straightforward. Reports from Italy indicate a significant gap between what Manchester United want and what Roma are willing or even able to pay.