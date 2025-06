This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Rodrygo transfer to Arsenal back on? Real Madrid set €90m asking price for Brazil winger after Club World Cup snub as Xabi Alonso looks to fund move for new midfielder Rodrygo Real Madrid Arsenal Transfers Manchester City Premier League FIFA Club World Cup Real Madrid are willing to offload Brazilian winger Rodrygo to accommodate a new midfielder in Xabi Alonso’s setup. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madrid planning to sell Rodrygo

Premier League side Arsenal interested in him

Brazilian left out of Club World Cup clash