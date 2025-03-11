Roberto Martinez explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is still in Portugal national team at 40 years of age as he reveals CR7's standout attribute ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign
Roberto Martinez has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is still being picked by Portugal at 40 years of age, with CR7’s greatest attribute highlighted.
- All-time great showing no sign of slowing down
- Boasts record-setting hauls of caps and goals
- Intends to grace another World Cup next summer