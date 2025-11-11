Getty Images Sport
Robert Lewandowski ready to retire! Barcelona striker could call time on his career as La Liga champions hold off on new contract
Lewandowski's future remains a mystery
The veteran striker Lewa has reached a crossroads, as his contract runs until June 2026, but Barca have not yet committed to extending or redefining his role, leaving one of Europe’s most iconic strikers in an unusual position of waiting. Despite a reduced role this season, Lewandowski remains Barca’s top scorer in La Liga with seven goals, ahead of Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamall and Ferran Torres, proving his efficiency even in limited minutes.
According to a Sport, inside the club offices, there are contrasting evaluations. On one hand, Lewandowski’s continued scoring gives Barca guaranteed quality and leadership. On the other, his departure would free up huge salary space to sign the long-term No.9 the club has been scouting across Europe.
For the Polish international and his family, the preference is clearly to remain in Barcelona. They feel settled in the city and deeply connected to the environment. Moving to Saudi Arabia for a massive contract has not been appealing to him, as per the report, his priority is both competitive level and lifestyle stability. However, the club’s planning is tied to financial structure as much as sporting performance, meaning the coming months will be decisive.
Striker fine with reduced role under Hansi Flick
The 37-year-old does not expect to keep star status or the symbolic leadership role in the dressing room. Instead, he is open to adapting his responsibilities, taking fewer minutes, and even accepting a substitute role if a new striker arrives to lead the project.
His aim is to remain competitive at the highest level, contributing in decisive phases, winning duels in the box and closing the circle of his journey at the club he joined in 2022 with the goal of conquering Spain. The Poland captain views the evolving situation pragmatically, as he will assess his body, performance and the sporting project across this season before making any final judgment.
The club, meanwhile, insist there is time and that no decision will be rushed. Executives point to the second half of the season as the real measure: his influence in big games, physical consistency, and the team’s direction under Hansi Flick will all shape the outcome.
New records and numbers strengthening his case
Lewandowski has continued to produce and, in doing so, has strengthened his argument for staying. His recent hat-trick against Celta Vigo took him to 106 Barcelona goals in just 159 appearances, passing Neymar in the club’s all-time scoring list. He remains within reach of the top 10, a remarkable feat for a player who joined the club in his mid-thirties.
Last season was his best in terms of output at Barca, with 42 goals in 52 matches. This season’s return of seven goals in nine La Liga matches shows he continues to convert chances with elite efficiency. For a club seeking stability upfront while it rebuilds around young players, Lewa continues to offer reliability.
However, the financial reality remains difficult to ignore, shedding his salary next summer would allow Barca to accelerate the signing of their striker of the future. Dusan Vlahovic, Julian Alvarez and Levante prospect Karl Etta Eyong are reportedly among the profiles being monitored.
Is retirement now a real possibility?
While discussions continue, an unexpected reality has emerged, if Barcelona decide not to renew and no external offer meets both his competitive standards and personal priorities, retirement is a genuine option.
Should he choose to stop, it would be on his own terms, rather than being pushed out by decline or forced into a league he does not believe aligns with where he wants his career to end. For him, the decision is not about one more contract, but about the value of exiting the game as he entered it: sharp, respected, and fully competitive.
The outcome will likely rest on performance and fitness across the second half of the campaign, but if Lewandowski continues scoring at his current rate, the club will face strong pressure to retain him in a reduced but meaningful role. If form dips, Barcelona may consider an earlier transition.
Meanwhile, the interest from Saudi will remain, and European suitors will wait to see if Barcelona step back. For now, Lewandowski continues to let the football speak. And for now, the goals keep coming.
