Robert Lewandowski delivers honest Harry Kane verdict as Bayern Munich striker threatens to break his Bundesliga scoring record

Lewandowski also took the opportunity to reflect on the evolution of the modern game, suggesting that today’s football environment presents different challenges for aspiring forwards.

"The world is changing," he said. "The striker is a different position. You cannot learn to be a great striker from the academy. You have to be different. You have to be thinking different."

Lewandowski stressed that elite strikers must trust their instincts and operate with freedom rather than rigid tactical instructions. He recalled a past conversation with Pep Guardiola during their time together at Bayern, when the coach advised him to rely on his natural sense inside the penalty area.

"He told me that I know exactly where I should go," Lewandowski remembered. "I need to have the freedom. If I have the freedom, I can deliver the best performance."