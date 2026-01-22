Make room for Robert Lewandowski! Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane & Neymar joined by Barcelona striker in exclusive Champions League club

Lewandowski is in elite company when it comes to achieving that feat, with only some of the very best having managed to reach that milestone. The veteran frontman moved to Catalunya in 2022 having registered 69 continental goals for German giants Bayern Munich.

He has now passed 20 for Barca, with double figures being reached in European action last season. His latest strike came in a battling 4-2 victory over Slavia Prague that saw an own goal recorded before putting the seal on a hard-fought win.

Only three other players have posted 20-plus Champions League goals for two different clubs. Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first to enter the history books having been a prolific presence for Manchester United and Real Madrid. England captain Kane has hit the same mark across spells with Tottenham and Bayern Munich, while Neymar achieved it with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.