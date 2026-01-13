Barcelona 'open' to keeping Robert Lewandowski beyond end of season as 37-year-old striker delays future decision amid MLS & Saudi transfer links

AS reports on how Lewandowski boasts the full respect of everybody at Camp Nou, for his “behaviour and professionalism in the locker room”. Flick accepts that he needs the Pole around as Torres cannot lead the line in every game by himself.

Barcelona’s manager has said when asked about the future for an iconic No.9: “I don’t know where Robert Lewandowski will be next season. I’m really happy with him, but I am honest too. I spoke with him. We’ll see what happens and we’ll decide at the end of the season.”

Lewandowski is close to many members of Barca’s first-team squad, including younger team-mates such as 18-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal. He is considered to be the perfect role model for emerging talents.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich striker is said to appreciate that his “career is coming to an end and is savoring every moment”. He is, with 111 goals to his name, only 10 efforts away from entering the top 10 of Barcelona’s greatest ever marksmen.

His goals per game average (0.66) stacks up against some legendary figures - including Mariano Martin (0.90), Lionel Messi (0.86), Kubala (0.76) and Luis Suarez (09.69). Barca are understandably reluctant to part with such firepower.