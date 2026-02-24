Rio Ferdinand labels Jose Mourinho 'father figure' for black players as he defends Benfica boss over Vinicius Jr racism storm

The row stems from Mourinho's initial post-match assessment where he defended his club's culture by referencing the legendary Eusebio. "When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way," Mourinho said post-match. When asked if he believed Vinicius had incited the crowd, Mourinho replied "Yeah, I believe so. The words they exchange, Prestianni with Vinicius, I want to be independent. I don't comment about it. When he was arguing about racism I told him the biggest person in the history of this club was black [Eusebio]. This club, the last thing it is is racist, so if in his mind it was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. Every stadium that Vinicius plays [in] something happens. Always."

In the wake of the incident, UEFA has taken swift action by handing Prestianni a provisional one-match ban, which sees him sidelined for the second leg in Madrid. Benfica have expressed regret over the decision and confirmed they will appeal the sanction. A club statement read: "Benfica also reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combating all forms of racism or discrimination, values that are part of its historical identity and are reflected in its daily actions, its global community, the work of the Benfica Foundation, and major figures in the Club's history, such as Eusebio."