Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni tells UEFA investigation he called Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr a homophobic slur amid alleged racism storm

UEFA launched an investigation into the incident the following day and, according to ESPN, Prestianni has already told the probe that he used homophobic language towards Vinicius, not a racist slur. The 20-year-old Benfica winger has reportedly given evidence stating that he called Vinicius a 'f*ggot', rather than a 'monkey'. Further footage has emerged from earlier in the altercation that appears to show Prestianni openly calling Vinicius the anti-gay slur without covering his mouth.

The flashpoint arose because the Portuguese side's players were angered by the Brazil international's perceived over celebration after he gave Real the lead early in the second half at Estadio da Luz. Vinicius clashed with a number of opponents before the incident in question unfolded on the halfway line just before the restart. Benfica boss Jose Mourinho later took aim at the Madrid star for provoking his players.