'Pain that seemed to have no end' - Richarlison sends hugely emotional message on mental struggle & reveals turning point as injury-plagued season ends in silverware with Tottenham
Richarlison sent out an emotional message on social media after fighting depressesion as injury-plagued season ended with a title.
- Richarlison's emotional message on Instagram
- Suffered multiple injuries in 2024-25 campaign
- Ended the season with Europa League title