Revealed: Why 'nonsense' stoppages disrupted Arsenal's hammering of Tottenham in north London derby

The delays may have been frustrating for Arteta but the Arsenal boss was pleased with his side's win and feels it could be a turning point in their season.

He said after the game: "I am very, very proud and very happy, not for today, but what happened in the last three days because we said: OK, let's love the players when they need it the most. But as well, sometimes the coaches and the staff, we need some love as well. We need some people around them with positivity, drive and who stand up next to you when we need them. And it's been really, really good to work with them in the last few days.

"It feels like we've shown what we are made of but then you have to show it again and again and again, because if you have to just analyse how you feel after every game, I mean it's a massive rollercoaster and it's not sustainable. So, we've done great today, I think we're all very proud of the manner in which we won the game, not only the way that we performed and we know what it means to us. We go again."