Getty
Revealed: How Ruben Amorim 'helped' Man City with plan to assist Pep Guardiola due to ex-Man Utd boss' relationship with Etihad Stadium chief
Amorim and Viana's Sporting success
Amorim and Viana enjoyed great success in Portugal with Sporting. The duo brought players such as Viktor Gyokeres, Morten Hjulmand and Pedro Porro to the club, as Amorim built a reputation as one of the most exciting coaches in the game and guided Sporting to the 2020-21 league title in his first season with the club. Viana is also credited with the sales of Porro, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Nuno Mendes and Manuel Ugarte which brought in fees of over €200m (£170m) for the club. Both men then headed to the Premier League after being lured away. Amorim was appointed Manchester United coach in November 2024, while Viana followed and took over from Txiki Begiristain at the end of the 2024-25 season.
- Manchester City
Revealed: How Amorim helped Viana
Begiristain hand-picked Viana as his sucessor at the Etihad Stadium and the two worked together for six months before the Portuguese took over the job, according to BBC Sport. Viana's close relationship with Amorim is said to have been one of the reasons he was able to settle so quickly in Manchester, with the pair and their wives known to be good friends. Begiristain and Viana worked closely together on several transfers during that time, bringing the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush to the Etihad Stadium. Viana then took over the job once Begiristain stepped down and has gone on to secure more top talent for the Cityzens, playing a key role in the capture of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £20m.
Viana spoke about his delight after sealing the transfer, telling the club's media: "It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City. I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve. He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, is an intelligent reader of the game, and brings passion and energy every time he steps onto the pitch. I am so pleased it was us he chose to join. Marc is entering the prime years of his career. I am sure every City fan is excited to see how good he can be in a sky blue shirt."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Man City set for another busy summer
While Amorim may have departed Manchester United after just 14 months in charge, Viana remains at Manchester City and looks set for a busy summer. John Stones and Bernardo Silva are out of contract at the end of the season and may depart, while uncertainty remains over the futures of Nathan Ake as well as loanees Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips. Viana's job will be to bring in quality replacements as City aim to win silverware in 2026-27. The summer may also see a change in management, with Pep Guardiola being tipped to depart in the summer. City are believed to have drawn up a shortlist of replacements already that includes Xabi Alonso, Enzo Maresca and Cesc Fabregas.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Man City?
Manchester City have slipped six points behind Arsenal in the race to land the Premier League title but will aim to get their challenge back on track at the weekend. Arsenal take on Sunderland on Saturday, while City head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday.
Advertisement