Revealed: How Barcelona were conned out of €1m by a fraudster in deal to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Barcelona were reportedly 'conned out of €1 million' from Robert Lewandowski's move from Bayern Munich by a fake agent.

  • Lewandowski swapped Bayern for Barca
  • Fake agent 'conned' them out of €1m in deal
  • Eventually managed to recoup the money
