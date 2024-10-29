Revealed: Erik ten Hag's final Man Utd rallying cry before INEOS sack call as Dutchman embarked on another 'trophies' rant & urged players to 'fight back'
Erik ten Hag sent one last rallying cry to his Manchester United players ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Leicester before being sacked.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd sack Ten Hag after West Ham defeat
- Dutchman sent one last message to his players
- Ruben Amorim the favourite to take over