Reigan Heskey misses golden chance for hat-trick as England beat Egypt and cruise into round of 32 at Under-17 World Cup

Heskey - son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile - picked up where he left off last time out against Haiti by firing England into an early lead. The Manchester City man drove across the edge of the penalty area and rifled a curling low shot that flew into the bottom of the net to open the scoring for the Young Lions.

Yet Egypt, who came into the game with four points from their opening two matches, had their moments and appealed for a penalty just after the half hour mark. Anas Roshdy went to ground inside the penalty area under pressure from Louis Page and Dante Headley but the referee waved appeals away following a lengthy video review.

Video Support was employed again late on in the half as Chizaram Ezenwata escaped a red card for a sliding challenge on the Egypt goalkeeper. The Pharaoahs then had the ball in the back of the net right at the end of the half. England goalkeeper Jack Porter did well to block a free-kick from Bela Attia, and the follow-up from Hamza El Degawy, but was powerless to prevent Omar Kamal smashing a third attempt high into the net. Fortunately for England, the goal was ruled out for offside, allowing the Young Lions to head into the break with their lead intact.

Porter was called into action again at the start of the second half. The England goalkeeper made a fingertip save to deny another free-kick from Attia that looked destined for the back of the net as Egypt piled on the pressure in the early stages of the second period.

Yet England stood firm and managed to snatch a second on the break. Once again it was Heskey who did the damage, with the Manchester City man sent racing clear on goal after some great play from Lucá Williams-Barnett on the edge of his own box. Heskey then produced a confident finish through the goalkeeper's legs to net his second of the match.

England's No. 14 was then offered a glorious chance to seal a hat-trick minutes later when Williams-Barnett won a penalty. However the forward saw his spot-kick saved well by Abdelaziz and couldn't manage to conjure up another goal for the Young Lions despite being the first to the rebound. England went on to wrap up the win in the 89th minute as Heskey's Manchester City team-mate Harrison Miles raced down the right wing and beat Abdelaziz at his near post to seal a convincing victory and a place in the last 32.