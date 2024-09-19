‘Really exciting’ Ted Lasso update from popular character – with Juno Temple reacting to talk of Jason Sudeikis bringing AFC Richmond & Keeley Jones back for Season 4
Juno Temple has delivered a “really exciting” Ted Lasso update, with fans hoping to see Keeley Jones return for Season 4 of the popular show.
- Warner Bros have taken up contract options
- Talk of fictional coach returning to screens
- Cast members excited by the speculation