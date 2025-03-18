Guler ModricAFP
Jochen Tittmar and Parshva Shah

Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler brutally told retired Luka Modric 'with a tomato garden in Croatia and seventy grandchildren' would still be better than him after poor performance against Villarreal

Real MadridLaLigaA. GulerL. Modric

Arda Guler was brutally criticised by Spanish commentator Antonio Romero after a below-par cameo against Villarreal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guler not having a great season at Madrid
  • Didn't perform well against Villarreal
  • Told a retired Modric would be a better option
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match